Brokerages Set Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Target Price at $11.58

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

A number of analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of TEVA opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,109.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.