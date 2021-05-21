Brokerages Set Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target at $26.71

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.14. 2,055,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,081. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In related news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,681. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 782.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,341 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 252,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 403.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.