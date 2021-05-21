Brokers Offer Predictions for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INFI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.34.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a market cap of $274.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

