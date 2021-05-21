Brokers Offer Predictions for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

MYTE stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.12 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth $390,483,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth $336,711,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $88,039,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $43,892,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $31,780,000.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

