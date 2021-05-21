Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities

Equities research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BBU. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

BBU traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.65. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $49.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.34.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

