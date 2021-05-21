Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 25,493 shares.The stock last traded at $47.34 and had previously closed at $46.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,656,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.