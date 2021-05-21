Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.11

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 3390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

BRKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $1,417,640. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.6% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

