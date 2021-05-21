BT Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 425,842 iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 425,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,044,000. iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF makes up about 4.3% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,261,000.

SVAL opened at $31.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.40.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.