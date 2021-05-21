BT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $159.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.36 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.