BT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

BT Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after buying an additional 64,975 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,569,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $247.22 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $252.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.67.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

