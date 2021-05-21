BT Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.52.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.46. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

