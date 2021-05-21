C J Advisory Inc. Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

C J Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $90,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,934 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $217.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.92 and its 200 day moving average is $204.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $227.82.

