Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CADE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.62. 1,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,389. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,744.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,229 shares of company stock worth $2,036,717 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

