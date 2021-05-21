Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $3,940,800.00. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,824 shares of company stock valued at $58,079,370 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $125.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.67. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.95 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.