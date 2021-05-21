Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.48. Calavo Growers posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Calavo Growers.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock remained flat at $$73.55 on Friday. 1,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,550. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.20.

In other news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $187,290.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $425,820 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 329,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 47,397 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth $998,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.