Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $28.97

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.97, but opened at $30.07. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on CALT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The firm has a market cap of $746.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at $380,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $3,923,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,611,000 after purchasing an additional 697,687 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

