Callon Petroleum to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,043. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $529,132 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $658,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $848,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $2,135,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $3,797,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

