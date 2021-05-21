Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Bryan Sheppeck Sells 1,500 Shares

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 1,500 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00.

Cambium Networks stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.16. 212,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. Cambium Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 158,565.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 182,350 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,013,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 128,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

