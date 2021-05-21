Canaccord Genuity Raises ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $27.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACAD. TheStreet cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d- rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho restated a hold rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.65.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACAD stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $41.58.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at $826,699.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995 in the last 90 days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 46,555 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.