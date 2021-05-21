Canaccord Genuity Raises ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $202.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $149.00 to $202.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SWAV. Bank of America upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.00.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $168.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.60 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $169.53.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $99,778.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,785.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $318,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,860 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 980,634 shares of company stock worth $122,659,515. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

