Canaccord Genuity Trims BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Target Price to C$17.00

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Desjardins began coverage on BBTV in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on BBTV in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of BBTV stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. BBTV has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53.

About BBTV

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

