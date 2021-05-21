Canaccord Genuity Trims BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Target Price to $55.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.13.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.62. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 86,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.