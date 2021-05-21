Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Raised to C$62.50

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CDPYF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $46.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.11. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $48.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.1068 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

