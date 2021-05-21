Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.09 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.46.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $111.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $111.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 390,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $1.1669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.