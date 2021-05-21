Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Downgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$102.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Desjardins raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$560.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$587.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$356.08.

CP stock opened at C$97.21 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$66.43 and a 1-year high of C$98.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$424.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$440.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

