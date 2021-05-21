Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 32,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,401. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.65.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.