Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.04. 84,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.65. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $67.39.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

