Cango (NYSE:CANG) Trading Down 6.7%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 2,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 827,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

CANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. Cango had a net margin of 138.90% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $168.19 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cango Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Cango’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the 4th quarter worth $720,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the 4th quarter worth $1,400,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cango by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter.

Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

