Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Stake Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,809,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $58,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 122,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 33,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $1,975,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGC opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

