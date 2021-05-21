Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.07.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$41.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

TSE:WEED traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$27.62. 326,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,923. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$18.44 and a one year high of C$71.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.24.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

