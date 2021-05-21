Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 350 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTXR opened at $33.37 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.