Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 123.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,420.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

