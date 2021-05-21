Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.