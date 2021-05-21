Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $95,000 Investment in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 48,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KYN stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

