Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 677,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,056,000 after purchasing an additional 54,881 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,996,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $76.93 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $78.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.44.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

