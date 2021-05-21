Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,207,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,072,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,732 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 590.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 264,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 225,934 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000.

Shares of MJ stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $34.58.

