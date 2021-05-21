Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.72

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.72 and traded as high as $55.00. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $52.74, with a volume of 33,524 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $108.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.65 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living during the first quarter worth $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter worth $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter worth $5,240,000.

About Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU)

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

