Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 1,925 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,799,000 after purchasing an additional 449,199 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,464,000 after purchasing an additional 333,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after buying an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,325,000 after buying an additional 69,315 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.21. 59,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,081. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.35 and a 200 day moving average of $88.81. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $99.57.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

