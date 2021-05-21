Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,996,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,183,000 after purchasing an additional 344,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after acquiring an additional 788,973 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,252,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,781,000 after acquiring an additional 228,838 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,617 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,659,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 30,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

