Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 21.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,273,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 56,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,461,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

PSJ stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.49. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,002. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $187.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.54.

About Invesco Dynamic Software ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

