Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 554,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,215 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 0.46% of PolarityTE worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 1,271.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 562,005 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ PTE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,906,650. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. PolarityTE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $129.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.29.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 169.92% and a negative net margin of 674.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PolarityTE news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,031 shares of PolarityTE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $26,686.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,639.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE).

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.