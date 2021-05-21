Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $1.06 Million in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 0.84% of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter.

Get ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Agri Total Return alerts:

Shares of RJA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.61. 2,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,240. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA).

Receive News & Ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Agri Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Agri Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.