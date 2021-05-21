Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases New Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Mastercard by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,831,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 30.7% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.04 on Friday, hitting $370.74. The stock had a trading volume of 54,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,286. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $367.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $375.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.65.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

