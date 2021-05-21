Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Raised to $60.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $46.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35. Capri has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Capri by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Capri by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.