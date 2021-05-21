Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$7.75

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$7.75 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CS. Scotiabank increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.80 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.07.

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$5.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.36. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.54 and a 12 month high of C$6.64.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 104,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total transaction of C$569,682.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 986,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,388,700.62. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$260,689.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$323,689.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,357,636 shares of company stock worth $6,679,609.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

