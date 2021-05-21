Carderock Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7,862.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.13.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $3.42 on Friday, hitting $300.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,440. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.17 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

