Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $5.85 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for about 1.7% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AON by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 0.9% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AON by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 3.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.79. The company had a trading volume of 26,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $177.21 and a 52 week high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 22.25%.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.00.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.