Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) CEO Edward H. West Sells 967 Shares of Stock

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $37,635.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,498 shares in the company, valued at $20,608,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CATM stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. Cardtronics plc has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CATM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the first quarter worth $40,735,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 12.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,578,000 after buying an additional 120,811 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the first quarter worth $280,000.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

