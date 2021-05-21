CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $392,111.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,171,921 shares in the company, valued at $32,837,226.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Langley Steinert sold 13,995 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $387,941.40.

On Friday, May 7th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $373,779.74.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Langley Steinert sold 83 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $2,075.83.

On Thursday, April 29th, Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $637,107.12.

On Monday, April 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $361,465.02.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $353,348.50.

On Monday, April 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $351,109.46.

CarGurus stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARG. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 2,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

