Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,438.42

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,438.42 ($18.79) and traded as high as GBX 1,639 ($21.41). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,609.40 ($21.03), with a volume of 658,029 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,646.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,438.42.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (LON:CCL)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.